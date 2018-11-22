हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan cycles with Kiren Rijiju, Pema Khandu in Arunachal Pradesh — Watch video

The actor was seen cycling with the Union Minister and Arunachal Chief Minister in the scenic valley of Arunachal Pradesh.

Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, who is often spotted cycling around his Bandra residence, as part of his fitness regime, on Thursday took to the two-wheeler to explore the beautiful locations of Arunachal Pradesh. 

The actor was accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

CM Khandu shared a few photographs on Twitter describing this ride as an ‘exhilarating experience’ at Mechuka.  He even thanked the actor for his presence at the Mechuka Adventure Festival. 

Following Khandu, Rijiju too shared a picture of the three of them after concluding the ride and extended his gratitude to Khan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism.

The sixth edition of the annual Mechuka adventure festival will be held from November 23 to 25 in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh in 2018. 

For the unversed, Salman has been roped in to be the brand ambassador for Arunachal Pradesh tourism. He was in the state to kick-off the Mechuka Adventure Festival. Wearing a traditional Monpa jacket from Arunachal Pradesh over a blue T-shirt and a pair of jeans, Salman looked dapper as he rode through the roads of Mechuka.

Check out the video shared by news agency ANI: 

Earlier during the day, Salman shared photos from the event. He shared the picture along with the caption, "Wearing a traditional lovely #monpa jacket from Arunachal Pradesh. If u want to be with real nature and at peace, visit the beautiful #ArunachalPradesh."

On the professional front, Salman was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3', which failed to ignite any fire at the Box Office. The actor is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and is currently in its last leg of shooting. 

