Salman Khan

In a relief for actor Salman Khan, the court here exempted him from seeking permission every time he has to travel abroad.

Salman Khan exempted from seeking permission to travel abroad

Jodhpur: In a relief for actor Salman Khan, the court here exempted him from seeking permission every time he has to travel abroad.

"Now Salman Khan will not have to take permission of the court every time he has to travel abroad", said his counsel H.M. Saraswat.

"But then he will have to keep the court updated about the period of the travel, dates, destinations, the stay and itinerary", Saraswat added. 

A similar application had been moved by the defence in the sessions court seeking modification in the bail condition order that Khan will have to take permission of the court every time he has to travel abroad.

"But this application had been withdrawn by us and a fresh application was moved today, which was granted by judge Chandra Kumar Songara", Saraswat said. 

