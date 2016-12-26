Salman Khan fans troll Twinkle Khanna; Mrs Funnybones silences them with THIS pic

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna doesn’t mince words. She is too straight-forward and ALWAYS politically incorrect. The actor-turned-author got trolled by Salman Khan fans recently for taking a jibe at the Bollywood superstar indirectly in one of her blogs.

Wife of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle, is afraid of expressing herself even if it lands her in the middle of nasty trolling.

She took to Twitter Sunday night to post a rather brave photograph to respond to the trolls.

She tweeted: “I write social,political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn (sic).”

To all the Bhai fans 'Merry Christmas' #TrollProof pic.twitter.com/jAilgq1ZfA — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) 25 December 2016

Twinkle, had referred to Salma, her ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’ so-star as “One Of India’s Oldest But Most Eligible Bachelors” in her blog titled ‘10 wackiest classifieds you missed this year’.

In the article in question, she had made indirect but apparent references to Salman’s black buck poaching and 2002 hit-and-run cases.

Well we wonder if Twinkle’s blog would make any difference to Salman and Akki’s equation.