Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck case: Bollywood, Twitteratti explode in joy

New Delhi: As Salman Khan was granted bail by a district and session court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck case, the entire Bollywood fraternity rejoiced and lauded the decision and expressed their joy on the social media.

Salman's one of the closest friends from Bollywood Preity Zinta, who visited the actor in the jail on Friday, posted an inspirational message on Instagram that read "Hope is seeing light inspite of being surrounded by darkness." "This too shall pass!! When all else fails it's hope one holds on too," she captioned the picture.

Director Remo D'Souza, who for the first time has directed the 52-year-old star in their upcoming film "Race 3", posted a photo of Salman on Twitter and captioned it "All I know is I love Salman Khan and a big fan of him as an actor but bigger FAN as a human."

No Beauty shines brighter than that of a good heart .. To one of the kindest , sweetest human being I have come across FAN for LIFE ... we love you bhai @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/a4sonQlNBD — Lizelle (@Lizelle1238) April 7, 2018

'Tiger Zinda Hai' director Ali Abbas Zafar, shared a picture of the actor on Instagram with three heart emojis.

Angad Bedi tweeted a photo of Salman from the film and wrote "Our Tiger... Stay strong bhai."

Actress Sonam Kapoor said, "You're the best! Always by your side Salman Khan".

You're the best! Always by your side! pic.twitter.com/40GrtD4afU — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 7, 2018

Salman's 'Sultan' co-star Amit Sadh said the superstar was the only "guy other than my own father , I look up to , and want to be like ... Love you Sk sir ... And thankyou for being my inspiration."

Bobby Deol wrote alongside his picture with Salman, "I love you mamu".

LOVE YOU MAMU A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on Apr 6, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

Sonakshi Sinha also left a post on Instagram:

Check out some other reactions:

It's true like "Sun rises in the east" that you have to pay the price of being celebrity @BeingSalmanKhan — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) April 7, 2018

So happy for @BeingSalmanKhan finally, much deserved relief for him and his family. Can't keep a good man down for long. Hope justice prevails in the case as i have full faith in the judicial system. __ #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) April 7, 2018

"A Good deed is the best Prayer". Welcome brother @BeingSalmanKhan . #WeSupportSalmanKhan — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2018

Glad .... Bail finally, for "Good Samaritan" @BeingSalmanKhan ... — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) April 7, 2018

So happy for the bail of my dear brother @BeingSalmanKhan . Relieved. Come home. 'JAI HO!'#SalmanKhan — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 7, 2018

I respect Our Legal System but Law should be same for all if @beingsalmankhan can be convicted though he is celebrity then such people who r assaulting a poor guy and making a video of their criminal act should also be punished.. They r safe cuz they r not @BeingSalmanKhan ..__ pic.twitter.com/1ikLMNtzAO — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) April 6, 2018

The update also came as a big respite for Salman's fans who have been praying day and night for his release from the Jodhpur jail. While they are celebrating the news, a section of them has gone berserk on the Twitter.

Here, a look at the messages shared on Twitter in support of Salman after he was granted bail by the court:

Thanks You very much ____ pic.twitter.com/3Wn428ePFY — Amran Khan (@mdamranctg00) April 7, 2018

______ __ ____ ______ _____ ____ __ _____ _____ ___ ____ ___ __ __ _____ ___ _____ __ ____ ____ __ ____ — Sandeep Dahiya (@Sandeep79312366) April 7, 2018

A lot of Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, Malaika Arora Khan and Daisy Shah among others were seen visiting Salman's residence Galaxy Apartments to meet his parents. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who is a close friend of the actor, is in Jodhpur with Alvira and Arpita.

District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi allowed Khan's plea for bail and suspension of the sentence so that he can file an appeal against his conviction and sentencing. Khan, who had spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail after his sentencing on Thursday, granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount.

The actor was convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' here.