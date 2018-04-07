हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck case: Bollywood, Twitteratti explode in joy

Salman will be freed from jail after completing the necessary formalities. In the meantime, reactions from all over have poured on the social media.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Apr 07, 2018, 18:51 PM IST
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: As Salman Khan was granted bail by a district and session court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck case, the entire Bollywood fraternity rejoiced and lauded the decision and expressed their joy on the social media. 

Salman's one of the closest friends from Bollywood Preity Zinta, who visited the actor in the jail on Friday, posted an inspirational message on Instagram that read "Hope is seeing light inspite of being surrounded by darkness." "This too shall pass!! When all else fails it's hope one holds on too," she captioned the picture.

Director Remo D'Souza, who for the first time has directed the 52-year-old star in their upcoming film "Race 3", posted a photo of Salman on Twitter and captioned it "All I know is I love Salman Khan and a big fan of him as an actor but bigger FAN as a human."

'Tiger Zinda Hai' director Ali Abbas Zafar, shared a picture of the actor on Instagram with three heart emojis.

Angad Bedi tweeted a photo of Salman from the film and wrote "Our Tiger... Stay strong bhai."

Actress Sonam Kapoor said, "You're the best! Always by your side Salman Khan".

Salman's 'Sultan' co-star Amit Sadh said the superstar was the only "guy other than my own father , I look up to , and want to be like ... Love you Sk sir ... And thankyou for being my inspiration."

Bobby Deol wrote alongside his picture with Salman, "I love you mamu".

 

The update also came as a big respite for Salman's fans who have been praying day and night for his release from the Jodhpur jail. While they are celebrating the news, a section of them has gone berserk on the Twitter. 

Here, a look at the messages shared on Twitter in support of Salman after he was granted bail by the court: 

A lot of Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, Malaika Arora Khan and Daisy Shah among others were seen visiting Salman's residence Galaxy Apartments to meet his parents. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who is a close friend of the actor, is in Jodhpur with Alvira and Arpita.

District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi allowed Khan's plea for bail and suspension of the sentence so that he can file an appeal against his conviction and sentencing. Khan, who had spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail after his sentencing on Thursday, granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount.

The actor was convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' here.

