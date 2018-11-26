Salman Khan goes cycling with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan went on a cycling trip in the picturesque locale of Arunachal Pradesh with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The actor took to Twitter and shared the video.

Check it out here:

The video is from Salman's recent trip to Arunachal Pradesh. The actor was there to attend an event and had promised to shoot for his upcoming film in the scenic state of Arnuachal Pradesh.

"Salman Khan who admired the beauty of Arunachal has promised to shoot for his upcoming film in the state giving a big boost to film tourism in the state," an official said.

Talking about Salman's upcoming film, he will be seen in 'Bharat'. The actor is currently in Delhi, busy shooting for the film. 'Bharat' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh playing pivotal roles. The shoot of the film began in July this year. Earlier, the team as shot in Mumbai, Malta, Abu Dhabi and Punjab's Ludhiana.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

'Bharat' is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release.

(With IANS Inputs)