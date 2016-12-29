close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Salman Khan-Govinda's throwback picture confirms their friendship is back on track!

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 14:21
Salman Khan-Govinda&#039;s throwback picture confirms their friendship is back on track!

New Delhi: The bond of friendship between Bollywood actors – Salman Khan and Govinda – was said to be among the strongest that the industry has ever witnessed. But, since quite a while now, it was alleged that the things are not fine between them. However, their recent social media updates are narrating an entirely different story.

In order to celebrate their unbreakable friendship, Chi Chi on Thursday shared a throwback picture on the social media. Interestingly, the image belongs to a timeline when the 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town had just started his career.

As expected, the duo is looking damn adorable in the image. See it to believe it: 

On the cinema front, Govinda is out with the trailer of his upcoming release 'Aa Gaya Hero'. The video was also shared by Salman online with a heartfelt caption.

We hope they remain 'Partners' forever!

First Published: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 14:21

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.