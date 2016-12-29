Salman Khan-Govinda's throwback picture confirms their friendship is back on track!
New Delhi: The bond of friendship between Bollywood actors – Salman Khan and Govinda – was said to be among the strongest that the industry has ever witnessed. But, since quite a while now, it was alleged that the things are not fine between them. However, their recent social media updates are narrating an entirely different story.
In order to celebrate their unbreakable friendship, Chi Chi on Thursday shared a throwback picture on the social media. Interestingly, the image belongs to a timeline when the 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town had just started his career.
As expected, the duo is looking damn adorable in the image. See it to believe it:
#TBT To an era when @BeingSalmanKhan had begun his career! Some friendships and some people are meant to always stay...#Partner pic.twitter.com/AJSqsq0TdQ
— Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) December 29, 2016
On the cinema front, Govinda is out with the trailer of his upcoming release 'Aa Gaya Hero'. The video was also shared by Salman online with a heartfelt caption.
We hope they remain 'Partners' forever!
