Salman Khan has a message for people this Independence Day — Check out

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan, who was initially nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a part of the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' has asked his fans and followers to keep the country and thereby, not to trouble the motherland.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' on Monday morning shared a photo of himself besides reminding his fans to contribute to the cleanliness scheme taken up by the government. "Swachh Bharat toh hum fit... hum fit toh India fit.... then u can do whatever u want to do man.. but don't trouble your motherland," he tweeted.

Check out his post here:

Swachh Bharat toh hum fit... hum fit toh India fit.... then u can do whatever u want to do man.. but don't trouble your motherland . pic.twitter.com/JaODFDJVs0 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 13, 2018

It is to be noted that Salman, who got nominated by PM Modi for the cleanliness scheme in October 2014, has on several occasions appealed and motivated people to keep the surroundings clean. In fact, he was lauded for keeping up this initiative of 'Clean India'. PM Modi had even tweeted about Salman's efforts and appreciated him for his efforts.

It is to be noted that Salman is presently in Malta shooting for the next schedule of his film 'Bharat'. The first schedule of the film was wrapped up in Mumbai last week.

'Bharat' is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who worked with Salman before in 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition. Set for release next year, 'Bharat' has an ensemble cast of Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Satish Kaushik.

Salman is also gearing up for the release of his forthcoming production, 'Loveratri' starring debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hossain as leads. he film also stars Anshuman Jha and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Loveratri's plot revolves around a couple whose love blossoms during the time of Navratri. Written by Niren Bhatt, the Salman Khan Films production heads to theatres on October 5.