'Mujhe ladki mil gayi', tweets Salman Khan; Twitter can't handle it

Salman reportedly is said to be dating Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Feb 06, 2018, 12:59 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is seen as the most eligible bachelors in B-Town, and rightly so! The actor, who has had his share of link-ups and break-ups has finally admitted to being in love with someone.

Well, surprised much? So, are we. Sallu Bhai took to Twitter and announced that he has found the girl. He wrote: “Mujhe ladki mil gayi”

Just four words by Salman, and Twitterati went insane with their hilarious comments. Check out some of the tweet reactions here:

Salman reportedly is said to be dating Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur, who is often seen chilling with the Khan family. Even though the two have been spotted together on various occasions, the actor has never really opened up about his relationship status.

Earlier, he was reportedly dating Katrina Kaif, who still is a close friend.

On the professional front, he is currently shooting for 'Race 3' which has an ensemble star cast. Now, going by this tweet, there is a strong possibility that this might actually be a teaser or something else related to the movie.

We all know, how brilliantly Salman markets his films.

Don't be surprised if it turns out to be the lyrics of a song or even an announcement related to casting for a film!

