Salman Khan

Salman Khan hosts a Christmas party for close friends, family — Check out the pics

Katrina, Tusshar, Sachiin Joshi, Arbaaz's girlfriend Georgia were some of the guests snapped outside Salman's residence. 

Salman Khan hosts a Christmas party for close friends, family — Check out the pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Christmas cheer seems to have hit everyone as almost every other celebrity is seen either attending a Christmas bash or is hosting one. Superstar Salman Khan, who on Monday attended a party thrown by Katrina Kaif on the Christmas eve, on Tuesday, turned himself into a host as he organized a house party for his closed ones at his Bandra residence. 

And pictures of guests thronging at his residence are here. Katrina Kaif, Tusshar Kapoor, actor-producer Sachiin Joshi, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Arbaaz's girlfriend Georgia Andriani were some of the guests who were snapped outside Salman's residence. 

Take a look at the photos below:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Speaking of Katrina's bash, it was attended by some of the biggest stars in the industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Anand L Rai, Shweta Nanda and Swara Bhaskar.

On the work front, Salman is currently busy with his upcoming film, titled 'Bharat'. The film co-stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Jackie Shroff among others and is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018. It is Salman and Katrina's third project with Ali Abbas Zafar after 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. 

