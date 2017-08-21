close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Salman Khan in Britain after a decade

Superstar Salman Khan, who is in Britain for his Da-Bangg Tour, says he is visiting the country after a decade.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:21
Salman Khan in Britain after a decade
Image Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who is in Britain for his Da-Bangg Tour, says he is visiting the country after a decade.

Announcing that the tour will be taking place in Birmingham on September 16 and in London on September 17, Salman shared the tour's poster, which featured artistes like Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhudheva, Sooraj Pancholi and Badshah among others. 

"Back in UK after 10 years, look forward to seeing you all," he captioned the poster.

The tour has already been to Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand in March earlier this year. 

On the film front, Salman will next be seen Ali Abbas's directorial "Tiger Zinda Hai", which also stars Katrina Kaif.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film "Ek Tha Tiger". 

This is not the first time Salman and Katrina will be seen together in a film. They have previously worked in films like "Ek Tha Tiger", "Yuvvraj", "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" and "Partner".

TAGS

Salman KhanBritainSalman Khan britainDa-Bangg TourLondon

From Zee News

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu
People

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again
Movies

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case
People

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Judwaa 2&#039; trailer
Movies

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over V...

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in &#039;Modern Family&#039;
Television

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in 'Modern...

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims
People

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims

&#039;Lion King&#039; director reveals shocking truth about Mufasa and Scar
Movies

'Lion King' director reveals shocking truth about...

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali Khan
Movies

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali...

Bruce Willis&#039; `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist
Movies

Bruce Willis' `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video