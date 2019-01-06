हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan-Iulia Vantur and nephew Arhaan Khan back to Mumbai after New Year vacay—See pics

'Bharat' is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid this year in June.

Salman Khan-Iulia Vantur and nephew Arhaan Khan back to Mumbai after New Year vacay—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently spotted at the airport along with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and nephew Arhaan Khan. The trio returned to Mumbai from Goa after ushering in the New Year's there.

Iulia looked classy wearing a short black dress with thigh high boots while Salman was seen sporting a casual look. Malaika and Arbaaz's son Arhaan was seen in a purple sweatshirt and blue denim jeans.

Check out the pics:

On the professional front, Salman will be next seen in 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor-director jodi has previously delivered blockbuster hits together at the Box Office. Ali has helmed Salman Khan projects like 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' earlier.

'Bharat' is an ambitious project with a starry ensemble cast. It is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan. The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, and Disha Patani in lead roles.

'Bharat' is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid this year in June.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was set to play the lead in the movie but due to personal reasons she quit the film midway and Katrina Kaif came on board. This will be yet another Salman-Katrina film which is highly awaited. 

