Allah Duhai Hai

Salman Khan-Iulia Vantur together on 'Race 3' song launch stage—Pics

'Race 3' will be hitting the theatres on June 15, 2018—Salman's big gift to fans on Eid!

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Expect Salman Khan to do things in his own style! The superstar was present along with the entire star cast of his upcoming venture 'Race 3' to unveil the title track 'Allah Duhai Hai'. And Bhaijaan was in a rather good mood, so it turned out to be a great day for the paps. 

Besides the entire star cast of 'Race 3', the singers and music composer jodi of Meet Brothers were also present at the event. But what caught out attention was the crackling chemistry between Salman and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. 

Well, the Romanian beauty sang at the stage along with another singer and later was joined by Sallu Bhai as well.

'Race 3' title track 'Allah Duhai Hai' has been sung by Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi and Sreerama Chandra. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Shloke Lal. The music is composed by JAM8 (Tushar Joshi).

The song is a total revenge saga as you can make out from the expressions of the lead actors in this song. Director Remo D'Souza has made Salman try out some new dance moves. Also, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah pull off some jaw-dropping steps as well.

Check out the photos: 

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The buzz about them being a couple has been going on for a long time now but neither Salman nor Iulia has ever talked about it in public. 

Meanwhile, coming back to 'Race 3', the movie is directed by Remo D'Souza and has been produced by Tips Films. It has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts. 

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

