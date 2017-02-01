Salman Khan, Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood’s ‘Bhai-Bhai’ VIDEO is the cutest thing you will see today
Mumbai: Chinese actor and martial art exponent Jackie Chan had met Salman Khan recently and going by the photo/video the latter shared on Twitter, it can be said that the two had a rocking time together.
In the video posted on Twitter by the superstar on Wednesday, we can see him, Jackie and Sonu Sood saying “Hindi Cheeni Bhai Bhai”.
The video is indeed cute! Watch it here:
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 1 February 2017
Chan is in India to promote his upcoming film ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ which also stars Indian actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur besides Sonu Sood.
Interestingly, Salman’s next – Tubelight – directed by Kabir Khan has a Chinese connection. The film has Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artist Matin Rey Tangu on board.
‘Kung Fu Yoga’, an Indo Chinese production is slated to release on February 3.
