Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez recreate 'Jumme Ki Raat' at Sonam's wedding reception — Viral video

Its been over 24 hours but videos from the grand wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are still going viral. And netizens can't get enough of them.

Sonam and Anand's wedding festivities ended on a high note on May 8. The lavish event saw Bollywood's bigwigs shaking their leg and bringing out their best on the dance floor.

And the latest video from the event that has gone viral on the social media is that of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the video, Salman is seen recreating a famous dance sequence from the song 'Jumme Ki Raat Hai' with Jacqueline from his hit film 'Kick'.

Also seen in the video is Shah Rukh Khan who dragged the bride, Sonam to the dance floor. Actor Varun Dhawan too showed his brilliant moves on the floor.

Check out the hilarious video here:

Salman made his last-minute entry at the event with his 'Race 3' co-star Jacqueline. He later joined Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Mika Singh to perform on the stage where he was seen setting the dance floor on fire.

Salman and Shah Rukh brought the roof down with their dance performances. Filmmaker Karan Johar too displayed some of his killer moves as he danced to the tune of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo!' at the reception.

Check out KJo's groovy performance on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo:

Sonam married her longtime friend and Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.

From the film and fashion industry, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, designer Masaba Gupta and stylist Pernia Qureshi among several others were present at the wedding ceremony.