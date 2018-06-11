हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur attend Baba Siddique's Iftar bash-In pics

Baba Siddique's Iftar party was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood and the TV industry in attendance.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur attend Baba Siddique&#039;s Iftar bash-In pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Baba Siddique's Iftar party was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood and the TV industry in attendance. From Salman Khan to Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez,  Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anil Kapoor, attended Baba Siddique’s bash this year.

Check out the pictures:

(Pictures by Yogen Shah)

Popular names from the telly world were also present at the Iftaar party, Hina Khan, Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy to name a few. Apart from them, bash included producer Nikhil Dwivedi, Aditya Pancholi with wife Zarina Wahab, Huma Qureshi and brother Saqib Saleem, Reha Chakraborty, Daisy Shah, Waluscha D’Souza, Suneil Shetty, Zareen Khan, Zayed Khan with father Sanjay Khan, Tusshar Kapoor amongst others.

Tags:
Salman KhanKatrina KaifAnil KapoorBaba SiddiuiIulia Vantur

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close