Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif celebrate Christmas together and the pics are unmissable!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Khan of all seasons, Salman Khan has delivered a massive hit 'Tiger Zinda Hai' starring Katrina Kaif. After a hiatus of 5 years, Sallu Bhai and Kat sizzled the big screens making fans super excited to watch their latest outing.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' is directed by 'Sultan' helmer Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is all set to enter the much coveted Rs 100 crore club in mere three days of its release. The film has already minted Rs 69 crore so far, setting the Box Office on fire.

To usher in Christmas celebrations, Salman and Katrina clicked several pictures together. Giving them good company happens to be director Ali Abbas Zafar. Kat shared the photos on Instagram whereas Sallu Bhai shared a small video with fans.

Merrrrrryyyyyyy christmasssss from......and ..........have a day A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 24, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

Merry Xmas from Tiger and Zoya ... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:31am PST

Katrina channels her inner Santa by wearing a nice short red dress along with her green reindeer horns hair brand while Salman is dressed in black shirt-pants but with a cute Santa cap.

Ali can also be seen donning a cool Santa cap. The film has received a warm welcome by the audience as well we the critics alike. Salman ends the year on a high note with 'Tiger Zinda Hai' roaring at the Box Office windows.

He certainly must be going Ho Ho Ho, this Christmas!