Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai turns one

New Delhi: Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' completed a year since its release on Saturday and the film director Ali Abbas Zafar is all nostalgic. The filmmaker took to his Twitter to share a post thanking the fans for making the film a success.

"Time flies, one year to 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Thank you for all the love," he tweeted.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a sequel to the 2012 film 'Ek Tha Tiger' and was helmed by Kabir Khan. The film also featured actress Katrina Kaif, Sajjad Delfrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

The screenplay was by Ali Abbas Zafar and Neelesh Mishra.

Zafar is once again shooting with Salman and Katrina for the film 'Bharat'. The team recently wrapped up the New Delhi schedule and will resume shoot next year.

The film is scheduled to release in 2019.