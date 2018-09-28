Salman Khan looks dapper in traditional attire from Arunachal Pradesh

Mumbai: Salman Khan took to Twitter Thursday evening to share a picture of him wearing a traditional jacket from Arunachal Pradesh. Known as Monpa, the jacket looks stylish and men would love to add it to their wardrobe.

Salman, who can carry almost anything effortlessly, wore a cherry red 'monpa' with a dash of bright blue in the sleeves.

The Bollywood superstar even spoke about the beauty of Arunachal by tweeting: "Wearing a traditional lovely #monpa jacket from Arunachal Pradesh. If u want to be with real nature and at peace, visit the beautiful #ArunachalPradesh (sic)."

Wearing a traditional lovely #monpa jacket from Arunachal Pradesh. If u want to be with real nature and at peace, visit the beautiful #ArunachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/ORqK9KqJwc — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 27 September 2018

Interestingly, Salman had shot Tubelight in Arunachal and the film had a little boy from the state playing an important role in it.

Salman had attended a curtain-raiser event for the second `MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race' along with Union minister Kiren Rijiju here Thursday.

The 650-km race from Mechuka Valley in Arunachal Pradesh to the state's capital Itanagar will start on November 14, and participants are expected to finish it within seven days.

"Google Earth has described the route from Mechuka to Itanagar as the world's toughest, so this bicycle race would be the toughest bicycle rally," said Rijiju.

On the way, riders will pass through dense rain forests and river-beds, he said.

"More than 100 professional cyclists from 10 countries along with some members of our paramilitary forces are participating in it," he said.

Salman is presently hosting Bigg Boss season 12. He is also busy preparing for his role in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which is slated to release on Eid next year. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh and Sunil Grover in important roles.

Apart from Bharat, Salman will be seen in the third instalment of his blockbuster film Dabangg co-starring his 'Rajjo' Sonakshi Sinha.

The heavyweight from Tinsel Town, who is still one of the most eligible bachelors in the country, will turn 53 on December 27 this year.

(With PTI inputs)