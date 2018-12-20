हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra reception

Salman Khan makes a dashing entry at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas reception

The superstar's entry at Priyanka and Nick's reception may come as a surprise to many!

Salman Khan makes a dashing entry at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas reception
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in a lavish wedding at the start of this month, are hosting a special party for their industry friends at a five star hotel in Mumbai on Thursday. The event is expected to be attended by the who's who of Bollywood. 

While we are still waiting for Nick and Priyanka's pictures from today's party to arrive, we got our hands on photos of Salman Khan, who made a 'surprising' and a dashing entry at Priyanka's reception. The actor was all suited up for the occasion and you cannot miss his swag in these pictures. 

Have a dekko: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The superstar's appearance at Priyanka and Nick's reception may come as a surprise to many given that there were strong rumours of him being upset with his 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' actress. In July this year, Priyanka, who cast to play the leading actress opposite Salman in 'Bharat' has quit the film at last minute citing personal reasons. Later, at a press conference, Salman disclosed that Priyanka was keen to take up the project and in fact had called a 1,000 times to Arpita to get the role. 

However, it appears that Salman has apparently let bygones be bygones and all is well between the two! 

In the meantime, other B-Town biggies who are at the reception are: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif. Shabana Azmi, Ranvir Shorey, Vivaan Shah, Abbas-Mustan, veteran actor Madhu, Kabir Bedi, newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, director-producer Indra Kumar, AR Rahman, director Tanuja Chandra also made it to the event. 

