Salman Khan meets Jackie Chan – See PIC

Mumbai: Chinese martial arts expert and legendary actor Jackie Chan, who is now in India to promote is upcoming action film – Kung Fu Yoga – met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday.

The thespian and the ‘Dabangg’ Khan posed for a lovely photograph with cute baby Panda toys on their shoulders.

Salman took to Twitter to share the cute photo. Check it out here:

A few days ago, Salman had thanked Chan for signing Indian actor and his ‘Dabangg’ co-star Sonu Sood in the Indo-Chinese production which also stars actresses Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani.

Salman shared the link to the trailer of the film and wrote:

Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : https://t.co/Nl0qk742pl — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 17 January 2017

Sood too posted a video to tell Salman that there’s a surprise in store for him. The video showed Chan greeting Salman in traditional Indian style. Watch it here:

Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai @EyeOfJackieChan pic.twitter.com/61JTdmf5GF — sonu sood (@SonuSood) 19 January 2017

‘Kung Fu Yoga’ is slated to release on February 3.