Salman Khan meets Jackie Chan – See PIC

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 08:38
Mumbai: Chinese martial arts expert and legendary actor Jackie Chan, who is now in India to promote is upcoming action film – Kung Fu Yoga – met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday.

The thespian and the ‘Dabangg’ Khan posed for a lovely photograph with cute baby Panda toys on their shoulders.

Salman took to Twitter to share the cute photo. Check it out here:

A few days ago, Salman had thanked Chan for signing Indian actor and his ‘Dabangg’ co-star Sonu Sood in the Indo-Chinese production which also stars actresses Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani.

Salman shared the link to the trailer of the film and wrote:

Sood too posted a video to tell Salman that there’s a surprise in store for him. The video showed Chan greeting Salman in traditional Indian style. Watch it here:

‘Kung Fu Yoga’ is slated to release on February 3.

First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 08:31

