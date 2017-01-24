Salman Khan meets Jackie Chan – See PIC
Mumbai: Chinese martial arts expert and legendary actor Jackie Chan, who is now in India to promote is upcoming action film – Kung Fu Yoga – met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday.
The thespian and the ‘Dabangg’ Khan posed for a lovely photograph with cute baby Panda toys on their shoulders.
Salman took to Twitter to share the cute photo. Check it out here:
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 23 January 2017
A few days ago, Salman had thanked Chan for signing Indian actor and his ‘Dabangg’ co-star Sonu Sood in the Indo-Chinese production which also stars actresses Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani.
Salman shared the link to the trailer of the film and wrote:
Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : https://t.co/Nl0qk742pl
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 17 January 2017
Sood too posted a video to tell Salman that there’s a surprise in store for him. The video showed Chan greeting Salman in traditional Indian style. Watch it here:
Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai @EyeOfJackieChan pic.twitter.com/61JTdmf5GF
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) 19 January 2017
‘Kung Fu Yoga’ is slated to release on February 3.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan living separately: Amar Singh makes shocking revelations
- Ironic twist to Raees promotion, man who died in Vadodara commotion wasn’t there to see Shah Rukh Khan
- Jallikattu issue: No law is infallible, says Kamal Haasan
- Priyanka Chopra says she misses speaking in Hindi – WATCH ‘Live with Kelly’ teasers
- Shah Rukh Khan says prayers are with family of man who died in Vadodara commotion during 'Raees' promotion
- Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan living separately: Amar Singh makes shocking revelations
- Tiger Shroff joins mixed martial arts league
- Shah Rukh Khan was an usher at Pankaj Udhas concert!
- Arms Act case: Being a friend I am happy for Salman Khan, says Daisy Shah
- Ali Fazal sponsors self-defence for girls in his family