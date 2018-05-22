Salman Khan paints his 'Heeriye' jacket himself —Do not miss this video

We all are familiar with Salman Khan's love for his paint brushes. And not many know that the superstar inherited the painting talent from his mother Salma Khan. The actor has on the number of occasions impressed everyone with his wonderful paintings and masterpieces.

And this time, Salman has gone a step ahead and did something that is certainly worth an applause. This time, Salman actually painted one of his denim jackets, that he has worn in one of the songs in the film 'Race 3'.

In the foot-tapping number, while Jacqueline has garnered praise for showing her pole dancing skills, Salman is seen shaking his leg in the self-created attire..

Salman's stylist Ashley Rebello shared a video on his Instagram account in which the star is seen showing his magical talent on the jacket.

This is the first time Salman has personalised his jacket by painting it himself.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently shooting in Alabama for Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' was also seen donning a customised jacket at the airport. His jacket was designed by Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani.

Designer Shaleena even shared photos of King Khan wearing it with the caption, "@iamsrk wearing customised Zero jackets by ussssss!!! @anjalichauhan16 @_gareema @toshia15 @aura."

A report claimed that the entire cast of the 'Zero' will be seen wearing customised jackets during their outings as part of a strategy to promote the film.

In the meantime, Salman starrer 'Race 3' features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and Bobby Deol. The film is set to release on June 15.