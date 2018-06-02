हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan shares photo with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol with hilarious 'Race 3' meme zinger

Salman shared a photo with veteran actor Dharmendra and his 'Race 3' co-star Bobby Deol.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Salman Khan is known to have a great sense of humour and the superstar often displays his witty side on the social media. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Race 3' on Eid, shared a photo with veteran actor Dharmendra and his son Bobby Deol.

Salman added a hilarious meme zinger from the film to the photo, writing, "Our Dharmji is our Dharmji! Chalo in this special case your Dharamji, too." His caption in the photo is inspired by his 'Race 3' co-star Daisy Shah's dialogue from the film, "Our business is our business, none of your business." 

Only recently, Daisy was trolled by the Twitterati over her 'business' dialogue. 

In the meantime, speculation is rife that Salman may have a double role in the film. As per several reports, multiple climax sequences have been shot and one of them has Salman essaying a double role. However, no official announcement has been made to confirm the same.

If this happens, the industry heavyweight will be essaying the double role on the big screen for the third time, after 'Judwaa' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. 

The trailer was trending on the top spot on YouTube for almost three days since it was published but the response to the trailer wasn't as per expectation. 

On the one hand, there were fans of Salman who heaped praises on it, there were others who poked fun at it for defying logic.

Memes of the trailer surfaced soon after it was unveiled but fans of the superstar hit back at those who were ridiculing it.

'Race 3' is the third instalment of super-hit franchise Race. Directed by choreographer-turned filmmaker D'Souza, 'Race 3' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala besides Daisy Shah on board.

The first two instalments had Saif Ali Khan essaying the lead role and they were directed by Abbas-Mustan.

Only Jacqueline and Anil from the current crew have been a part of the first two instalments.

