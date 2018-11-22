हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan promises to shoot upcoming film in scenic Arunachal

Khan made this promise at the conclusion ceremony of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill`s Flight 2018.

Photo courtesy: Twitter

Mechuka: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday promised to shoot for his upcoming film in the scenic state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Khan made this promise at the conclusion ceremony of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill`s Flight 2018 and the beginning of Adventure at Mechuka in Arunchal`s West Siang District.

Khan donated Rs 22 lakh for the event.

"Salman Khan who admired the beauty of Arunachal has promised to shoot for his upcoming film in the state giving a big boost to film tourism in the state," an official said.

Matin Rey Tangu,a young boy from Arunachal Pradesh, co-starred with Khan in Tubelight, which has been directed by Kabir Khan, also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late actor Om Puri

Mechuka is about 29 km from India-China border and around 500 km from the Arunachal`s capital Itanagar.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the actor for his contribution in promoting tourism in the state in a big way.

