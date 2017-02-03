close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »

Salman Khan’s reaction to Manveer Gurjar’s marital status will surprise you

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 12:02
Salman Khan’s reaction to Manveer Gurjar’s marital status will surprise you

Mumbai: Fans of Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar are least affected by rumours of his marital status. Wedding videos of Manveer surfaced online soon after the grand finale and viewers of Bigg Boss have been wondering if speculations about him being already married are true or not. However, superstar Salman Khan seems least surprised.

According to a report in dnaindia.com originally attributed to Bollywoodlife.com, “Salman was pretty unfazed when he was informed about Manveer’s wedding news. He was neither surprised nor shocked, instead it seemed as if he already knew about it or probably just didn’t wanna pay any heed to it.”

Interestingly, the man in question – Manveer – himself hasn’t yet clearly admitted to being married. He has neither opened up about it on his own nor issued a statement to clarify the news.

Nonetheless, going by Manveer’s fan following, it seems as if his fans are least interested in knowing whether or not he is married. 

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 09:59

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.