Salman Khan - Sanjay Dutt relationship: Friends no more?
Mumbai: They have been friends for over a couple of decades and have displayed their camaraderie on more than one occasion. But if the latest buzz is anything to go by then the friendship between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt has turned sour.
Ever since Sanjay was released from the Yerwada jail earlier this year, the two haven’t met, reports suggest. It is indeed shocking to know that their equation isn’t the same anymore (at least rumour mills say so).
The latest report about them almost confirms a crack in their relationship.
According to a report in DNA After Hrs, Baba was asked to play a word association game onstage during an event in the capital. In the rapid fire round, when Dutt was asked to choose a word to describe Salman Khan, he promptly said ‘arrogant.’
Well, we would like to see both Sanjay and Salman, who have worked together in few notable films besides co-hosting 'Bigg Boss' season 5, back as friends again.
What say people?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Sunil Grover writes a letter to Narendra Modi to get Dawood Ibrahim nabbed
- Sunny Leone denies being offered Rs 4 cr to perform on 'Laila Main Laila'
- Imran Khan and Imara are setting some serious father-daughter goals for everyone!
- 'Rangoon' Trailer—Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor will entice the viewers in January!
- Sunny Leone's 'Laila' song in 'Raees' retains the original background dancer from 'Qurbani'!
- Sunil Grover writes a letter to Narendra Modi to get Dawood Ibrahim nabbed
- Imran Khan and Imara are setting some serious father-daughter goals for everyone!
- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's baby boy Taimur looks as cute as a button in these FIRST PICS
- New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has Saif, Karisma and entire Khan-Kapoor clan thronging hospital to see Taimur!
- Rishi Kapoor takes down trollers who commented on Kareena-Saif naming their baby Taimur Ali Khan!