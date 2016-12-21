close
Salman Khan - Sanjay Dutt relationship: Friends no more?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 08:54
Salman Khan - Sanjay Dutt relationship: Friends no more?

Mumbai: They have been friends for over a couple of decades and have displayed their camaraderie on more than one occasion. But if the latest buzz is anything to go by then the friendship between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt has turned sour.

Ever since Sanjay was released from the Yerwada jail earlier this year, the two haven’t met, reports suggest. It is indeed shocking to know that their equation isn’t the same anymore (at least rumour mills say so).

The latest report about them almost confirms a crack in their relationship.

According to a report in DNA After Hrs, Baba was asked to play a word association game onstage during an event in the capital. In the rapid fire round, when Dutt was asked to choose a word to describe Salman Khan, he promptly said ‘arrogant.’

Well, we would like to see both Sanjay and Salman, who have worked together in few notable films besides co-hosting 'Bigg Boss' season 5, back as friends again.

What say people?

First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 08:54

