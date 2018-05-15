Salman Khan says no to car; goes cycling in Jaisalmer during 'Race 3' shoot—Video

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan will be next seen in 'Race 3' and the buzz is palpable about its much-awaited trailer. The edgy and glamorous thriller actioner is being helmed by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza.

Salman, who has an ocean of fan following across the globe, was recently shooting for the film at Jaisalmer. Now, a video has gone viral where he can be seen ditching his car and cycling in the coolest way possible.

It was shared by a fan club on Instagram. Watch it here:

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts.

A major portion of the film has been shot in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh.

'Race 3' will hit the screens on Eid this June.