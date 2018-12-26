Salman Khan shakes a leg with Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan at Arpita Khan's Christmas bash—Watch

New Delhi: The world celebrated Christmas yesterday and the internet is full of celebrations pics and videos. Our Bollywood celebs too spent quality time with their family and friends. Superstar Salman Khan attended the Christmas bash hosted by his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on behalf of their son, Aahil.

A video has gone viral on the internet that has Salman dancing with his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan.

The video was originally shared by Salman's stylist, Ashley Rebello.

Check it out here:

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in 'Bharat' which also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani as female leads. The film is one of the most-awaited ventures of 2019 and the gripping teaser raised the excitement around the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Salman, Katrina and Ali have previously delivered the super hit, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' which is why expectations from 'Bharat' are soaring high.

Last month, Salman had shared a still on Instagram featuring him and co-star Katrina looking towards the re-created Wagah border. In the photo, while Salman was all suited up, Katrina was dressed up in a heavy red-maroon saree with a curly hairdo. This will be the first time that the actress will be sporting the ethnic six-yard outfit for a role on the big screen.

The film also stars actor-comedian Sunil Grover, Tabu and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles.