Salman Khan shares a throwback pic of handsome daddy Salim Khan—See inside

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is a big name in the Hindi film industry today. The actor has risen to this position after working hard for very many years. The dashing star has a huge female fan following who drool over his good looks, but there is someone who Sallu Bhai finds the 'handsomest'.

No prize of guessing that it's none other than noted writer and father Salim Khan. Salman took to his social media accounts and shared a major throwback picture of his 'handsome' daddy. He captioned the photo as: “My daddy the handsomest !”

My daddy the hamsommest ! pic.twitter.com/OvVsKpuFcb — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 7, 2018

Indeed, Salim Khan looks super handsome in this picture. So, now we know where Salman got his drop-dead gorgeous looks from—it's all in the genes.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar together delivered some of the best works in Hindi cinema. They are often regarded as 'Hindi cinema's greatest screenwriters'. They have a rich filmography to their credit such as the iconic Sholay (1975), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Kranti (1981), and the Don franchise.

Salim Khan has won six Filmfare Awards as part of Salim-Javed jodi before the duo went separate ways, and was later awarded the Padma Shri in 2014. The veteran writer holds his family together and that is indeed commendable.

In other news, Salman Khan's 'Bharat' journey is moving in full speed. The actor has finished filming the Mumbai schedule of the movie and now that Katrina Kaif has come on board, fans can't be happier.