Salman Khan shares 'Race 3' pic on Twitter just because he was in a mood to—Check inside

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan will be seen playing Sikander in 'Race 3'. The film is helmed by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza and is produced by Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films and Salman Khan Films (SKF). The trailer of the film was released recently and it has garnered a massive response from the fans online.

While Twitter is still coping with Salman's stylish action avatar in the film, the actor was in a mood to share a still on the micro-blogging site. The Bhaijaan took to Twitter and shared a still which probably is from 'Race 3' with a caption, “Buss mood Kiya tweet karneka. Toh Yeh raha Mera tweet.”

Buss mood Kiya tweet karneka. Toh Yeh raha Mera tweet . pic.twitter.com/l9AADCF1jM — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 17, 2018

Although he hasn't specified the name of the film, as it can also be from his upcoming venture 'Bharat' which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Isn't Salman looking dashing in that black shirt and pants? Well, now we really wanna know which film is this still from.

Meanwhile, gear up for 'Race 3' as it promises to be high on glamour and glitz. The film boasts of an ensemble star cast with the likes of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

'Race 3' is coming to theatres on June 15, 2018, making Eid more special for the fans of Bhai!