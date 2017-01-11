Salman Khan shares video of a little boy signing song and it’s the cutest thing you will see today
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 08:43
Mumbai: Salman Khan took to Twitter Tuesday to share a video of a little boy singing a song. The hunk of a superstar shared the video in question via BeingInTouch App which was launched on his birthday (December 27).
Though it is difficult to guess the language in which the song is being sung, it definitely sounds cute. The seriousness and passion on the little boy’s face will impress you and his style of singing will make you smile. It is indeed adorable!
Check out the video below:
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 10 January 2017
Isn’t this really cute?
Well, at 51, Salman is still childlike at heart!
First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 08:43
