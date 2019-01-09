Salman Khan should have played PM Narendra Modi in his biopic: Omar Abdullah

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seems unimpressed with Vivek Oberoi's casting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic.

According to Abdullah, it would have been "more fun" if superstar Salman Khan was roped in for the flick titled 'PM Narendra Modi'.

Abdullah took to Twitter to express his wish and even compared PM Modi's biopic with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' - a film based on Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure as India's prime minister.

He wrote, "Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata."

The first poster of 'PM Narendra Modi' was unveiled on Monday at an event in by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the poster, Vivek can be seen standing in PM Modi's signature style and his look resembles the Prime Minister.

The biopic will be helmed by Omung Kumar, director of some critically acclaimed biopic films including 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit'.