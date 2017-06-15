close
Salman Khan spent THIS much for an auto ride!

Salman, who is one of the biggest names in the industry and amongst the highest paid entertainers in the world, ditched the luxuries of his car for a spontaneous auto ride.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 08:49
Mumbai: Salman Khan was spotted travelling in an Auto Tuesday night and seated next to him was producer Ramesh Taurani. The hunk of a superstar, who had met Katrina Kaif at Mehboob Studios, took an auto to reach home. The ‘Dabangg’ Khan, who was also seen cycling his way to glory on the streets of the city a couple of days back, reportedly paid Rs 1000 to the auto driver for the ride.

 

Salman, who is one of the biggest names in the industry and amongst the highest paid entertainers in the world, ditched the luxuries of his car for a spontaneous auto ride. Perhaps his candidness is what makes him people’s favourite.

