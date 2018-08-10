हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan starts shooting for Bharat in Malta-See pic

Bollywood hunk Salman Khan's upcoming flick Bharat has been in the news due to Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from the film. Now, the actor has announced that they have started shooting for the film in Malta.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Salman Khan's upcoming flick Bharat has been in the news due to Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from the film. Now, the actor has announced that they have started shooting for the film in Malta.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan wrote, "Starting the shooting schedule of #Bharat in Malta, lovely country."

 

‪Starting the shooting schedule of #Bharat in Malta, lovely country .‬

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Earlier, Priyanka's exit from the film caused a stir in the industry but the matters were settled soon when Salman announced Katrina Kaif as the new female lead of the film.

Recently, during an interactive session with the media at the trailer launch of Aayush Sharma's Loveratri, Salman spoke at length about Priyanka's exit.

"I am really happy for her. Had we known earlier that she has signed a big film in Hollywood, we would have never stopped her. My shooting had begun. We got to know about her decision of leaving the film at the end moment- just 10 days before her schedule," Salman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Priyanka had come home and I told her, it's okay if you don't want to do it. At that time, we were given some other reason. Whatever may be the reason - be it marriage or picture or her not being willing to work in India or with me, it's her reason and we are really supportive about her doing good work. If she does not want to work with Salman Khan, it's okay; she's working with a big hero in Hollywood," ANI quoted Salman as saying.

'Bharat' is reportedly a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'. The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition. The film was set to reunite Priyanka and Salman on-screen after their last 2008 fantasy comedy 'God Tussi Great Ho'. 

