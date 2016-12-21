Salman Khan—the 'Bigg Boss' of Bollywood

The chocolate boy from 90s who won our hearts and compelled us to confess our love for him by saying 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' continues to reign till day. He has got 'TIGER' looks, 'Dabangg' personality, is everyone's 'Bajrangi Bhajaan' making him one of the most 'Wanted' actors of the B-Town. Salman Khan is the undisputed ruler of box office collections. BEWARE, after hearing all of this you are sure to say 'Kahin Pyaar Na Hojaye'!

Yes, these all are superhit Salman Khan films and how beautifully they define his persona off and on-screen. Salman has never shied away from experimenting with varied roles, be it the boy who plays the mad lover in 'Tere Naam', or a warrior from Rajasthan who valiantly fought the battle of love and justice in 'Veer'. Remember that common man who goes out of the way to help a little girl (Munni) reach her homeland in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'? We just can't get enough of Sallu Miya and so can't the rest of India.

The 50-year-old actor's most of the ventures have successfully entered Rs 100 crore club. From 'Ready', 'Bodyguard', 'Ek Tha Tiger' to 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Sultan' to name a few, Sallu bhai's fan following is huge.

We all have witnessed the mob that gathers outside Galaxy apartments during all the major events in his life. Be it the festive Ganpati pooja or the legal trials he has to go through—the fans have always stood up for him (in this case, quite literally). Also, one of the most crucial yet heartwarming factor in understanding Salman Khan is to appreciate the kind of relationship he shares with his family. The Khandaan including father Salim Khan, mother Salma, Helen aunty, sisters Alvira, Arpita and brothers Sohail and Arbaaz—all are pillars of strength for Salman and vice-versa.

We have tried to highlight how the year 2016 has turned out for our very own Bhaijaan.

Box Office Ka Sher 'Sultan'

Imagine Salman's journey from a chocolate boy in 'Saajan' to transforming himself into a macho man in recent times. But, did you ever imagine Salman in a langot? Yes and that's exactly what the 50-year-old actor did in his last release 'Sultan' by essaying the role of a wrestler from Haryana. To everyone's surprise, Salman changed his image upside down from the ever sweet Prem to an Akhada wrestler in 'Sultan' and he proved his mettle through this sports drama. The dialogue ''Asli Pehelwaan ki pehchaan akahade me nahi zindagi me hove hain'' defines his own style in life as well.

'Sultan' rose to became the highest grosser in the year 2016 and earned over Rs 580 crores worldwide! ''Ye hove jab Haryana Ka Sher akhade me uttre!''

Who is going to be Salman's 'Biwi no, 1'?

We all want to know who is Salman going to marry? And the 50-year-old Khan is often asked about it at various events. Sallu bhai has had a huge list of beauties whose names have been associated with him but he has never officially accepted any of his affairs.

These days, Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur is rumoured to be Khan's lady love and we have heard enough stories of the duo tieing the knot this year. But the on-and-off thing has already confused everyone. She often shares the pictures of hers with Khandaan and this is what makes our belief stronger and maybe someday she might be the lucky girl.

One thing, however, is for sure, the day Salman decides to marry, his female fans around the globe will celebrate it as a heartbreak day!

Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara in 'Bigg Boss 10'!

Here comes the host and dost for the seventh consecutive time in one of the most watched reality TV shows 'Bigg Boss'. We can't ever imagine 'Bigg Boss' house without its bestest host Salman Khan.

This year our favourite host indeed proved its words to its viewers ''India Aap isse apna hi ghar samjho.'' And this is how 'Bigg Boss' season 10 gave an open entry to the common man along with the celebrities. His persona, way of dealing with contestants and slice-of-life advice on the show makes Salman the perfect 'Bigg Boss' host ever!

Goodwill ambassador for Rio Olympics

Salman Khan was named as the goodwill ambassador of the Indian contingent for the Olympics games that were held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, but the decision received mixed reactions. While some welcomed the decision with open arms like IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta was quoted as saying,"We are very happy and thankful on Salman's offer to support Olympic Sports in this country. This association is only a gesture and does not include any monetary consideration."

However, the other side including- Milkha Singh and Yogeshwar Dutt stood against the superstar. “I am of the view that our sportspersons — be those from shooting, athletics, volleyball or other sports — are the real ambassadors of India who would represent the country in the Olympics. Still, if we had to pick an ambassador, it could have been from the sporting arena,” said Milkha Singh as per PTI.

Star wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt went on to say that Salman Khan chose the platform to promote his soon to be released sports drama 'Sultan' and took to Twitter to express his views on the same. Everybody has the right to promote movies in India, but Olympics is not a place to promote films," Yogeshwar tweeted in Hindi.

Ongoing legal battles

Salman Khan has had a long tryst with legal battles. He was allegedly involved in two infamous cases—the 2002 hit-and-run case and the other being Blackbuck (Chinkara) poaching case.

This year brought some respite for Bhaijaan when the Supreme Court on July 5, 2016, admitted a plea by the Maharashtra government to challenge the acquittal of Salman Khan in this hit-and-run case by the Bombay High Court. Considering that the court has many more important cases to hear and decide. The court simply refused to fast-track the case giving a breather to the superstar.

Salman Khan was also convicted by the Rajasthan High Court in 2006 for allegedly poaching Chinkaras which is an endangered species. However, on July 24, 2016, the superstar was acquitted in the Chinkara poaching cases by the Rajasthan High Court. However, on October 18, 2016, the Rajasthan Government decided to approach Supreme Court against Salman Khan's acquittal in the 18-year-old Chinkara poaching case.

A case was also registered under Arms Act against the actor for alleged use of the fire weapons with an expired licence during alleged poaching of two Black Bucks in Kankani village on October 1-2, 1998.

Be it Bhai's 'Being Human' style of always extending his helping hand to the needy or his impeccable movies that are nothing less than blockbuster—one simple line or rather his own dialogue from 'Kick' describes Salman Khan perfectly—'Main dil me aata hun samajh me nai!''