Salman Khan

Salman Khan to inaugurate centre for special children in Jaipur

The actor will also inaugurate a shop which houses products made by the children.  

Salman Khan to inaugurate centre for special children in Jaipur
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Jaipur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan will inaugurate a centre for special children in Jaipur on Tuesday. 

"Khan will meet the children and see the services provided by the centre for rehabilitating them," former Rajasthan tourism minister Bina Kak, who is the trustee of 'Umang', the centre, said on Monday.

She said that actor will also inaugurate a shop which houses products made by the children.

Later in the evening, the actor will attend a programme which will feature dance performances by the children, who have been trained by choreographer Shiamak Davar, she said.

