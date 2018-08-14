हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan turns into a photographer on sets of Bharat — See pics

The 52-year-old actor, who is currently in Malta, is seen shooting with a professional DSLR camera on the sets of Ali Abbas Zafar's film.

Salman Khan turns into a photographer on sets of Bharat — See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan, who is currently in Malta, shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming drama 'Bharat, turned himself into a photographer on the sets. The actor even shared a photo of himself taking on the camera along with a caption on this Instagram handle. 

In a photo, shared by the actor on Instagram, Salman is seen shooting with a professional DSLR camera. "Acchi photo khichne ke liye bahut focus karna padta hai . Actually true for everything in life," Salman wrote as the caption. 

Take a look at his post: 

Producer Atul Agnihotri, who is also in Malta along with the cast and the crew, also shared Salman's photo from the sets, writing, "Shooting in #Malta @beingsalmankhan @bharat_thefilm @aliabbaszafar."

 

Shooting in #Malta @beingsalmankhan @bharat_thefilm @aliabbaszafar

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on

It is to be noted that 'Bharat' is one of the most-awaited films of the year. In fact, this is the third collaboration between Salman and Zafar, who have previously worked together in 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The first schedule of the film was wrapped up recently in Mumbai.

The film will also feature Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nota Fatehi, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. Katrina was roped in to play the lead actress opposite Salman after Desi Girl Priyanka opted out of the project at the last minute. 

'Bharat' is slated to release on Eid next year. 

Tags:
Salman KhanBhaaratSalman Khan Katrina KaifSalman Khan Malta shootAli Abbas ZafarDisha Patani

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close