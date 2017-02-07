Salman Khan wanted to slap seven-year-old Varun Dhawan!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the 'bhai' of B-Town. But, things may get awkward if someone addresses him differently. Something similar had apparently happened with Varun Dhawan more than two decades ago.

During a trial show of 1997 blockbuster 'Judwaa', the 'Student Of The Year' hunk called Salman 'uncle'. Apparently, this didn’t go well with the 51-year-old actor.

"I went for trial (show of 'Judwaa') and I called him Salman uncle he got very upset. He told me 'I will slap you if you call me that, call me Salman bhai. I don't care if you are David Dhawan's son I won't allow you inside theatre if you call me uncle,'" PTI quoted Varun as saying.

However, now Varun and Salman share a very candid rapport.

Interestingly, Varun will hit the silver screens with a sequel to Salman's 'Judwaa' in which he will reprise the characters originally played bu his senior.

Directed by David Dhawan, 'Judwaa 2' also features Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

If online reports are to be believed, Salman will be making a cameo appearance in the flick.