Salman Khan won’t celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Galaxy – Here’s why

Mumbai: Salman Khan and his family are devout followers of Shri Ganesha. The Khandaan has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi annually since the last fifteen years. But this year, Bappa wouldn’t be arriving at Salman’s Bandra residence – Galaxy.

According to dnaindia.com, reports suggest that the family will celebrate the joyous festival at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Bandra. In fact, it was Arpita who had initiated the tradition of celebrating Chaturthi at Khan’s residence and hence this year, the Puja will be organised at her place.

Salman, who is busy shooting for his next – ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ – in Abu Dhabi, will be flying home just for a day to pay a visit to Bappa. He missed out on the celebrations last year because he was shooting for ‘Tubelight’.

Hence, the superstar has reportedly decided to pay a flying visit to Mumbai just to be with family and celebrate Ganesha.