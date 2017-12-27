Sajid Nadiadwala reveals Salman Khan's birthday venue

Mumbai: Salman Khan has plenty of reason to celebrate his 52nd birthday with a smile on his face. His new release Tiger Zinda Hai is a stupendous hit.

Not that Salman would care either way.

Says his best friend producer Sajid Nadiadwala: "Hit or not we celebrate Salman's birthday every year on his farm on Panvel with his his entire family. My wife and my sons look forward to this annual event even more than I do. And they wouldn't miss it for the world.

"In fact all of us are getting ready to leave. The kids are packing. They can't wait to be with their 'Chachu' (Salman). My sons find me boring because I tell them to go to sleep at 5 while their Chachu lets them have fun on the farm for the birthday week until 8. I am talking about 8 am, not 8 pm. That`s when everyone finally goes to sleep after the birthday bash."

Salman's 52nd birthday party will be attended by the Khan clan, and that includes Malaika Arora -- the estranged wife of Arbaaz, and Arora's sister, husband and children. Salman's female friends Iluia Vantur and Katrina Kaif are also heading towards Panvel for the big bash. Tiger director Ali Abbas Zafar, Tubelight director Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur are also expected to join in the revelry.

While the grownups do their grownup things the children will be busy having their own fun, and that includes Salman who likes spending his birthday time on the farm with all the kids.

Says Sajid Nadiadwala: "It's amazing how much Salman bonds with the children. My sons dote on their Chachu. Every year in January we talk about going for a White Christmas in some European country. But by the time December arrives, we are all set to drive down to Panvel for Salman`s birthday celebrations."