FIR against Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, woman alleges gang-rape threat

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 11 is a show full of controversies but it looks like the controversies aren't limited to contestants anymore. The host of the show, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, has been dragged in a controversy as well.

According to reports, a woman named Shabnam Sheikh has come forward and filed a harassment complaint against Shera. The woman has alleged that Shera threatened and harassed her.

Shabman has alleged that Shera asked her to settle Zubair Khan's case and had also threatened her of a gangrape if she fails to do so.

Investigations are being carried on by the police.

Zubair Khan is an ex Bigg Boss contestant who was recently eliminated from the show owing to low number of votes. He was also told to mind his language by Salman Khan and ever since he has came out of the house, has been accusing Salman. An FIR was also launched by Zubair against the superstar.

BollywoodLife.com reports that the FIR was launched at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai. The matter was booked under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

On the other hand, Shera claims that he has never even talked to any woman named Shabnam .