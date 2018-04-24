Bhagyashree poses with gorgeous daughter Avantika at a party—Photos

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember Salman Khan's beautiful co-star from 'Maine Pyar Kiya', Bhagyashree? Well, the 49-year-old actress might have taken a sabbatical from movies long back but that doesn't make her look any less than a diva. She is a fitness freak and her social media account has solid proof of it.

Bhagyashree recently attended a party with her gorgeous daughter Avantika Dassani and the duo looks adorable. Her pretty daughter shared a picture on Instagram and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off it:

Check out some other pictures too:

Bhagyashree made her stunning debut in 1989 blockbuster hit film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and even bagged the Filmfare Best Debut Female award that year. She has not just featured in Hindi film but even ventured into a few Kannada, Marathi, Telugu and Bhojpuri movies.

The actress got married to Marwari Jain Businessman Himalaya Dassani right at the peak of her promising career. Not many are aware of the fact that Bhagyashree belongs to a royal Marathi family of Sangli in Maharashtra and that her father Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, is the current Raja of Sangli.

We wonder whether Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika too will follow mommy's footsteps and enter Bollywood?