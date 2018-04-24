हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree poses with gorgeous daughter Avantika at a party—Photos

Bhagyashree made her stunning debut in 1989 blockbuster hit film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

Bhagyashree poses with gorgeous daughter Avantika at a party—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember Salman Khan's beautiful co-star from 'Maine Pyar Kiya', Bhagyashree? Well, the 49-year-old actress might have taken a sabbatical from movies long back but that doesn't make her look any less than a diva. She is a fitness freak and her social media account has solid proof of it.

Bhagyashree recently attended a party with her gorgeous daughter Avantika Dassani and the duo looks adorable. Her pretty daughter shared a picture on Instagram and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off it:

 

 

A post shared by Avantika Dassani (@missdassani) on

Check out some other pictures too:

 

And mamma’s too #SaturdayArtClass

A post shared by Avantika Dassani (@missdassani) on

 

Cheers to a fabulous show @sonaakshiraaj

A post shared by Avantika Dassani (@missdassani) on

 

A post shared by Avantika Dassani (@missdassani) on

Bhagyashree made her stunning debut in 1989 blockbuster hit film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and even bagged the Filmfare Best Debut Female award that year. She has not just featured in Hindi film but even ventured into a few Kannada, Marathi, Telugu and Bhojpuri movies.

The actress got married to Marwari Jain Businessman Himalaya Dassani right at the peak of her promising career. Not many are aware of the fact that Bhagyashree belongs to a royal Marathi family of Sangli in Maharashtra and that her father Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, is the current Raja of Sangli.

We wonder whether Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika too will follow mommy's footsteps and enter Bollywood?

 

 

Tags:
BhagyashreeSalman KhanMaine Pyar Kiyaavantika dassanibhagyashree daughterBollywood
Next
Story

Saroj Khan defends casting couch in Bollywood, compares it to 'rape'

Must Watch