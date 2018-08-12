Salman Khan's Fitness challenge video will make your jaw drop - Watch

Mumbai: At 52, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the fittest celebrities in the country. The hunk of an actor accepted Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju's challenge and shared a video of his fitness challenge on Instagram.

Khan is mighty inspired by Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs & Sports, MoS (I/C) Information & Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore's initiative to create awareness about the importance of fitness and good health.

He wrote: "Fabulous campaign by sports minister #RajyavardhanRathore on #HumFitTohIndiaFit. I accept #FitnessChallenge of # KirenRijiju. Here is my video ...(sic)."

Check out Salman's video here:

Rathore had nominated cricket captain Virat Kohli, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Badminton champion Saina Nehwal.

The film actor is busy in Malta to shoot for his upcoming film Bharat, produced by Atul Agnihotri and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars his former real-life ladylove Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Sunil Grover and Tabu.

He will also make a splash on the silver screen with the brand new edition of the reality show Bigg Boss in September report suggests.