Salman's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' co-star Kunickaa files complaint against Bishnoi community

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's co-star and noted actress Kunickaa Sadanand has alleged that she has been receiving death threats and lewd messages from some of the members of Bishnoi community after she backed the actor on a panel discussion.

Salman was sentenced to a 5-year jail term by a Jodhpur sessions court in 1998 blackbuck poaching case on April 5, 2018. The actor got bail after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail and was welcomed by an ocean of fan following.

Kunickaa took to her social media handles and shared that she is receiving indecent messages, phone calls and even death threats by the Bishnoi community. The actress has kept a record of all the messages sent to her. Reportedly, she has now filed a police complaint against the Bishnoi community and she has been given protection as well.

Dear frnds this is important pls watch. I am getting threats and dirty obscene messages from some ppl of the Bishnoi community, i hv unfortunately come to a conclusion that if they can harass me like this for... https://t.co/LpCJcob4U0 — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) April 7, 2018

And the phn calls continue. — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) April 7, 2018

These are the decent threats if there is anything like that, some more nasty ones which I can’t think of sharing. And some that are available on the Fb pages for all to see. I really thought they were a decent... https://t.co/XOWprfJk3C — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) April 7, 2018

The morchas , burning of my effigy, abusing and threatening on social media and sms continues by the Bishnois, unemployment in My India. — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) April 8, 2018

Talking about the incident, she told Timesofindia.com, “During television debates on the blackbuck poaching case, I was advocating that instead of punishing Salman, the Bishnoi community should use him as an example and not oppose the bail. Ideally, he should be made to do some work for the community, like breeding black bucks, adopting a jungle, etc. On one such panel discussion last week, I said that even Bishnois are hunters. I wanted to add that just like there are non-vegetarians in vegetarian communities, likewise... but I was interrupted by the anchor.”

“A person called Santosh Bishnoi called me and wanted me to apologise for what I had said on television and I agreed, as I had no proof about Bishnois being non-vegetarian; I had only heard about it from a man in Kota. However, the phone calls did not stop, there were messages on Facebook, too. They threatened to file a case against me. By then, I’d had enough and I posted a video online, apologising for my statement. I also talked about the harassment”, she added.

After Salman walked out of the jail, several actors were spotted visiting Galaxy Apartments in the night to meet the Khan. From Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah to Ramesh Taurani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan etc—all were seen in attendance.

After the conviction was announced, Salman spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail. However, other actors such as Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were acquitted by the court in the same case.