Salman Khan's killer look, Jacqueline Fernandez's hot-bod will leave you speechless in new Race 3 poster

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan, who is currently in Jammu and Kashmir, shooting for the last leg of his upcoming action-thriller film 'Race 3', on Friday dropped a fresh poster of the film co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

In the poster, Jacqueline is seen flaunting her sexy bareback while Salman, who is all suited-up, is looking straight into the camera holding a gun in his hand.

Check out the poster here:

Salman also confirmed that he is shooting a song with Jacqueline in Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier this month, Salman was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison in the two-decade-old 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman, who was granted a bail by the court after two days, began shooting for the film only after a day later.

Check out some other videos of the duo from their Kashmir diaries:

'Race 3' is the third installment of the hit series of 'Race 3'. Besides starring Salman and Jacqueline, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqeeb Salim, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala, Amit Sadh.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is also expected to do a cameo appearance for a song in the film.

The film is being directed by Remo D'Souza and produced under Tips Films and is scheduled to be released on June 15.