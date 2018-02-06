हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Revealed! Meet the mystery girl Salman Khan tweeted about

Aayush married Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma on November 18, 2014.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Feb 06, 2018, 14:34 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Whoosh! Salman Khan literally sent the internet into a tizzy with his tweet on finding the girl. People assumed Bhaijaan is announcing about his ladylove and might actually get married.

However, known for his tongue-in-cheek humour, he did it once again. He was actually referring to the female actress who would mark her debut in brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's 'Loveratri'.

Yes! His latest tweet says, “Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na.”

So, now you get his joke? The girl will make her debut opposite Aayush in 'Loveratri' which is being produced by Salman Khan production. The venture will be helmed by  Abhiraj Minawala.

Aayush married Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma on November 18, 2014, at the Royal Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. Almost everyone from Bollywood attended the wedding ceremony and reception which took place in Mumbai.

The couple is blessed with a son named Ahil, who was born on March 30, 2016.

