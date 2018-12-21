Salman Khan's plans for 53rd birthday revealed — Details inside

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan will be turned a year older in coming days and it looks like the superstar has already kept his plans ready for the special day. Salman will be turning 53 on December 23 and reportedly wishes to spend the day with his close friends and family.

As per a DNA report, the actor will be hosting a bash for his friends and guests will begin to arrive at his residence a day early, from December 26. Salman, along with his dear ones, will then move to his Panvel farmhouse a day before his birthday to kick off the celebrations.

The report further claimed that the party is likely to go on for two days.

Salman had ringed in his previous birthdays too at Panvel.

On the professional front, Salman is currently busy with Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi. The team recently wrapped up the New Delhi shooting schedule following which the filmmaker announced the next schedule would begin only in the new year, i.e. in 2019.

"Finished with Delhi & Punjab schedules of @Bharat_TheFilm , last schedule will start in new year ...bhai ke birthday wale month mein kaun kaam karta hai ...par hum edit mein lage hue hain ....," Zafar tweeted sometime back.

Produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman, 'Bharat' is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film 'Ode To My Father'. Vishal-Shekhar will compose songs for the film and Irshad Kamil is the lyricist. Actors Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover also features in the film. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

The actor has also announced the third installment of 'Dabangg', which is expected to go on floors in mid-2019.

The film will be directed by his brother Arbaaz Khan.

