Salman Khan's 'pyaar ka bandhan hai' video will make you go 'aww' - Watch

Mumbai: Salman Khan who is in Malta to shoot for his 2019 Eid release Bharat, is making the most of his schedule abroad. The hunk of an actor has been spending beautiful moments with his mother Salma Khan. A few days ago, he had shared a photograph and a video that shows his love for his mother. And now, he has shared another video to explain what 'pyaar ka bandhan' is.

The 52-year-old superstar posted a video which shows him holding his mother's hand as she climbs the stairs at a public spot in Malta. The popular track, 'Yeh Bandhan Toh, Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai' from his film Karan Arjun elevates the mood and enhances the beauty of the video.

Check out the video below:

Yeh bandhan toh .. pyaar ka bandhan hai #Bharat pic.twitter.com/5pM9eF93SE — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 20 August 2018

Salman is very attached to his family that has stood by him through thick and thin. He loves his mother the most and it is apparent from his catchphrase - "Do whatever you want to man...but don't trouble your mother" during the weekend ka vaar episodes of the reality show Bigg Boss.

More about Bharat:

Bharat is being helmed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Atul Agnihotri respectively. The film had former Miss World Priyanka Chopra on board but she walked out of it a few days back. Now, Salman's former real-life ladylove has stepped in to play the leading lady. Bharat, an official Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh and Tabu in supporting roles.

Bharat set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition, reports suggest.

Te film will mark Salman and Zafar’s third collaboration. The duo has already delivered two blockbusters – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. From Wanted in 2009, to Dabangg in 2010, Bodyguard in 2011, Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, Kick in 2014, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015 to Sultan in 2016, Salman has delivered blockbusters. Tubelight in 2017 was an exception and so was Race 3 that released this year. Race 3 scored decent numbers at the Box Office but couldn't impress the critics.