Salman Khan's rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur has NO plans to act!

New Delhi: Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur, who recently made her singing debut in Himesh Reshammiya's album was seen walking the ramp for the very time on Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

Iulia, who walked the ramp for clothing brand Splash attended the party hosted by them. IANS quoted her saying, "I have no plans to act. In Romania, I have done shows on the stage.

"I walked the ramp as a fashion showstopper here because I wanted to see how that feels. I have some passions and I want to feel the live experiences. That's why I am doing it. It's not that I really have to follow a career path", she added.

Iulia is reportedly linked with superstar Salman Khan and has seen hanging out with him on a couple of occasions. However, none has ever made their relationship status public.

(With IANS inputs)