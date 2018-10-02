हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman to Stallone: Hope 'Creed II' becomes as big as 'Rocky'

The film follows Adonis Creed training in order to defeat the son of Ivan Drago, the powerful athlete who killed his father in the ring more than 30 years prior. 

Salman to Stallone: Hope &#039;Creed II&#039; becomes as big as &#039;Rocky&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished good luck to Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone for his upcoming film 'Creed II' and hopes that it becomes as big as 'Rocky', 'Rambo' and 'Expendables'.

Salman on Tuesday shared the poster of 'Creed 2' on his Twitter account and captioned: "Heard that `Creed II` is to release soon. Hope this franchise goes on to become as big as `Rocky`, `Rambo` and `Expendables`. Keep punching Sylvester Stallone."
'Creed II' is a sports drama film directed by Steven Caple Jr.
It is a sequel to 'Creed' and the eighth instalment in the 'Rocky' film series, it stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia. 

Salman KhanSylvester StalloneCreed 2

