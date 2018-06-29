हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Yusuff Khan

Salman Yusuff Khan talks about his love life

Salman also recalled the moment when he took two days to memorise a 'few lines' to propose to Faiza.

Salman Yusuff Khan talks about his love life
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Choreographer-actor Salman Yusuff Khan says he is old school when it comes to matters of the heart. Salman, who is judging &TV show "High Fever…Dance ka Naya Tevar", opened up about his love life while shooting an episode of the dancing reality show, read a statement to IANS. 

"I have always been a one-woman man and very old school when it comes to matters of the heart," Salman said. 

Salman also recalled the moment when he took two days to memorise a "few lines" to propose to Faiza. 

"My friend who was supposed to help me out through this situation had to leave. I was very scared at that moment," he said. 

He added: "I have known my wife Faiza for over 14 years now and she was my first and my last girlfriend. We started off as an arranged marriage and are still going strong today." 

 

Tags:
Salman Yusuff KhanSalman Yusuff Khan danceFaizachoreographer SalmanHigh Fever…Dance Ka Naya Tevarsalman's love life

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close